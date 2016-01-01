See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Athens, OH
Dr. Michael Martin, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Martin, DO

Dr. Michael Martin, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Athens, OH. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Martin works at Drugstore At Ou in Athens, OH with other offices in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Health System
Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Drugstore At Ou
    2 Health Center Dr, Athens, OH 45701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 592-7001
  2. 2
    AAMG Chesapeake Family Medicine
    2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 460, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-4080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Michael Martin, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861885592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

