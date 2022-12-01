See All Psychiatrists in Yorkville, IL
Dr. Michael Martin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Martin, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (43)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Martin, MD

Dr. Michael Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Yorkville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Martin works at Edward Medical Group in Yorkville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yorkville Office
    110 E Countryside Pkwy Ste C, Yorkville, IL 60560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 731-9100
  2. 2
    Linden Oaks Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Ste B340, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 731-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?

    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Michael Martin has changed my life in so many ways. I came to him through the systematic pedestals of psych ward after psych ward. He is the only doctor in my life whose understood me. Dr. Martin listens to you. He cares for you. He has honestly changed my life for the better in so many ways. I have been through a lot of trauma. So much trauma. I never thought any one would understand the pain in my legs or actually have mercy on me because certain meds trigger that pain and certain meds stop it. I couldn’t sleep because of this pain in my legs and it caused hallucinations. Dr. Michael Martin stopped that pain in my legs. He is the reason I go to bed at night and get up in the morning. This doctor is the real deal. This doctor even ordered genetic testing on me because I’d end up half dead in hospitals after some quack would put me on drugs that I’m allergic to. Dr. Martin changed this for me and I am so grateful for him. I thank God every day for letting him find me.
    Ashleigh — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Martin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Martin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin to family and friends

    Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Martin, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962415513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Southern Il University School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Martin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.