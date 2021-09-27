Dr. Michael Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Martinez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
ProActive Pain Care27160 Bay Landing Dr Ste 200, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 676-5665Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Before going to Dr. Martinez, I was in terrible pain and was told a lumbar fusion or multiple laminectomy procedures were my only options. I am so glad I went to Dr. Martinez for his opinion before going through with surgery. My pain level has decreased greatly. His expertise and skill level with Lumbar Epidural Injection is absolutely outstanding! I now get fewer injections and have less pain. Such a caring and compassionate Physician who takes the time to understand and treat your condition. I highly recommend him to anyone struggling with pain. Five Stars to Dr. Martinez and his skilled and friendly office staff!
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.