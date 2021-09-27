Overview

Dr. Michael Martinez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at ProActive Pain Care in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.