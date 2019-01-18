Overview

Dr. Michael Martz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Martz works at St. Rita's Medical Center for Disease Management in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.