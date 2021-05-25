Dr. Masciello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Masciello, MD
Dr. Michael Masciello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great saved my life.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Masciello has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masciello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
