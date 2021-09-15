Overview of Dr. Michael Masini, MD

Dr. Michael Masini, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Masini works at ANN ARBOR BONE & JOINT SURGERY in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.