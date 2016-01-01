Dr. Michael Masterson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Masterson, DMD
Dr. Michael Masterson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Kilman Dental151 Colony Park Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 217-8217Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- 1629525258
Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masterson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
