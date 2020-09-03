Overview of Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD

Dr. Michael Mastrangelo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Mastrangelo works at Bend Hernia Center in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.