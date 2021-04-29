Dr. Michael Matarese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Matarese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Matarese, MD
Dr. Michael Matarese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lodi, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Matarese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Matarese's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care4 Hunter St Ste 203, Lodi, NJ 07644 Directions (551) 996-9100
-
2
Manhattan West Pulmonary254 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 627-2270
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Matarese?
Dr. Matarese is excellent. He is very smart, has great advice, and is very experienced for an accurate diagnosis. Also a funny guy and a straight shooter. His office staff is just like him. Professional, personable and on point.
About Dr. Michael Matarese, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326190828
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hospital & Medical Center|St Vincent's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- City Hospital Center At Elmhurst
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matarese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matarese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matarese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matarese works at
Dr. Matarese speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Matarese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matarese.
