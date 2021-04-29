Overview of Dr. Michael Matarese, MD

Dr. Michael Matarese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lodi, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Matarese works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Lodi, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.