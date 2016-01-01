Overview of Dr. Vlad Matei, MD

Dr. Vlad Matei, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Matei works at Rocky Mountain Retina Associates in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.