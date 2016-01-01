Dr. Mattice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mattice, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mattice, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine.
Dr. Mattice works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urgent Care West2050 40th Ave Ste 6, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 564-0175Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Interim Healthcare of Vero Beach3725 10TH CT, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 213-3621
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mattice?
About Dr. Michael Mattice, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1821075219
Education & Certifications
- Oreg Health Science University
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattice works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.