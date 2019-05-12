Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fitzgibbon Hospital.
For Health Wellness & Preventive Medicine2718 Forum Blvd Ste 4A, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions
- 2 2301 S Highway 65, Marshall, MO 65340 Directions (660) 886-7800
- Fitzgibbon Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So kinda. Makes you feel so comfortable. I didn’t feel like he just wanted to throw me on this and that medication..he really took the time to help and figure out what worked best for me.
