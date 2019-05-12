Overview

Dr. Michael Maurizi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fitzgibbon Hospital.



Dr. Maurizi works at For Health Wellness & Preventive Medicine in Columbia, MO with other offices in Marshall, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.