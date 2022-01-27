Overview of Dr. Michael Mawby, MD

Dr. Michael Mawby, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mawby works at ARTHRITIS AND OSTEOPOROSIS CENTER in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.