Overview of Dr. Michael May, MD

Dr. Michael May, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. May works at Kootenai Clinic General Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.