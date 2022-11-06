Overview of Dr. Michael Mayes, MD

Dr. Michael Mayes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mayes works at Island Foot and Ankle Surgery in Hilton Head Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.