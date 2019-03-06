See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Lilburn, GA
Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD

Emergency Medicine
3.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They completed their residency with Bowman Gray

Dr. Mayfield works at Mayfield & Associates in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pal Med Labs LLC
    670 Hillcrest Rd NW Ste 300, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 564-0590

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 06, 2019
    He is the best now I'm wondering who's taking his patients does anyone know. I wish he was there
    Rachel in Flowery branch, GA — Mar 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD
    About Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013905553
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bowman Gray
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mayfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayfield works at Mayfield & Associates in Lilburn, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mayfield’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

