Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They completed their residency with Bowman Gray
Dr. Mayfield works at
Locations
-
1
Pal Med Labs LLC670 Hillcrest Rd NW Ste 300, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 564-0590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best now I'm wondering who's taking his patients does anyone know. I wish he was there
About Dr. Michael Mayfield, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1013905553
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayfield.
