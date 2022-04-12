Overview

Dr. Michael Mayle, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coloma, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Mayle works at Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Coloma in Coloma, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.