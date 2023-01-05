Overview of Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM

Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Mazziotta II works at Indian River Podiatry in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.