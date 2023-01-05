Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazziotta II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM
Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Mazziotta II's Office Locations
Indian River Podiatry1880 37th St Ste 4, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr. Mazziotta for the excellent care. I highly recommend him. Sore toe with nerve damage, after the first visit with medicine and vitamins, I was able to sleep all night without, the throbbing, and burning. I can't say enough about him, he's awesome.
About Dr. Michael Mazziotta II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407009459
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazziotta II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazziotta II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazziotta II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazziotta II has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazziotta II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazziotta II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazziotta II.
