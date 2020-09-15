Overview of Dr. Michael McAdam, MD

Dr. Michael McAdam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. McAdam works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.