Dr. Michael McAdam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McAdam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael McAdam, MD
Dr. Michael McAdam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. McAdam works at
Dr. McAdam's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 386-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAdam?
Dr. McAdam is an excellent doctor. He's worked on both my shoulder and knee and my husband's shoulder, and we both are delighted with the results. He's always been affable, extremely professional, trustworthy, honest, and very knowledgeable. He explains the conditions very well and we feel fully informed about what's causing the issue and the right course of action to take. All of our surgeries have gone very well and we're happy with the results. The building is easy to get to and parking isn't terrible. The office is clean and the staff is always very friendly. We feel 100% confident in his care and continue to trust him with our family's medical needs. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael McAdam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154380186
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAdam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAdam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAdam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAdam works at
Dr. McAdam has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAdam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.