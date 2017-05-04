Dr. McAndrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD
Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. McAndrew's Office Locations
Capitol City Psychiatry300 Harding Blvd Ste 118, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 742-5236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Mike for 6 years now, and he is very helpful. He managed to quickly get me stabilized and on a maintenance dose that has worked thus far. He takes interest in my life and spends a full 30 minutes with me for each follow-up. He's very easy to talk to and I find myself opening up about things that I would have difficulty telling friends. He worked with my son on my son's ADHD, and my son absolutely loved him!! I hope Dr. Mike never retires. Staff is great!
About Dr. Michael McAndrew, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAndrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAndrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAndrew speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McAndrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAndrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAndrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAndrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.