Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Dr. McAvoy works at
Locations
Thedacare Regional Medical Center-appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 734-7181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Thedacare Medical Center-waupaca800 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (715) 258-1119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear Nose Throat Surgical Assocs1520 N MEADE ST, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 734-7181
Ascension Northeast Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital1506 S Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 738-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McAvoy has treated my two sons and I for years. He is an amazing surgeon. I trusted him to put tubes in my sons ears at a young age and take out my other sons adenoids and tonsils. Which resolved so many issues! He is willing to try medications before jumping to surgery. He has self confidence … which I think any great surgeon/doctor should have. Some of these reviews are based on people not wanting to hear the truth. Arrogance is often mistaken for confidence. You must put in the work and take the meds or do the exercises and listen to the doctor. If you are not, he will not want to hear excuses. I highly recommend Dr. McAvoy.
About Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629294145
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals-Warren Campus
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAvoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAvoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAvoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McAvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAvoy.
