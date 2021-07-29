See All Otolaryngologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Dr. McAvoy works at Thedacare Regional Medical Center-appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thedacare Regional Medical Center-appleton
    1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 734-7181
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Thedacare Medical Center-waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 258-1119
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ear Nose Throat Surgical Assocs
    1520 N MEADE ST, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 734-7181
  4. 4
    Ascension Northeast Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital
    1506 S Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 738-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr. McAvoy has treated my two sons and I for years. He is an amazing surgeon. I trusted him to put tubes in my sons ears at a young age and take out my other sons adenoids and tonsils. Which resolved so many issues! He is willing to try medications before jumping to surgery. He has self confidence … which I think any great surgeon/doctor should have. Some of these reviews are based on people not wanting to hear the truth. Arrogance is often mistaken for confidence. You must put in the work and take the meds or do the exercises and listen to the doctor. If you are not, he will not want to hear excuses. I highly recommend Dr. McAvoy.
    About Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629294145
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals-Warren Campus
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McAvoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAvoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAvoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAvoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McAvoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAvoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAvoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAvoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

