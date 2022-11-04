Overview

Dr. Michael McAvoy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bay City, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison and MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.



Dr. McAvoy works at Covenant Cardiology - Bay City in Bay City, MI with other offices in Frankenmuth, MI and Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.