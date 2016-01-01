Overview

Dr. Michael McBrearty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. McBrearty works at Family Medicine Specialists LLC Fairhope,AL in Fairhope, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.