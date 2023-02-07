Overview of Dr. Michael McCabe, MD

Dr. Michael McCabe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, La. and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. McCabe works at Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance in Belton, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.