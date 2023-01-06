See All Podiatrists in Florence, SC
Dr. Michael McCann, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Florence, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael McCann, DPM

Dr. Michael McCann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Dr. McCann works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion A S, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Eastern Carolina Internal Med
    805 Pamplico Hwy Ste A320, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr Mccann is very knowledgeable in this field has helped me tremendously
    — Jan 06, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Michael McCann, DPM
    About Dr. Michael McCann, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1346776986
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McCann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCann works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. McCann’s profile.

    Dr. McCann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.