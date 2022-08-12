Dr. Michael McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCarthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McCarthy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McCarthy works at
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Always aware of my needs. Great doctor. Straight forward with my health issues. Thanks for being my doctor.
About Dr. Michael McCarthy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
- Pulmonary Disease
