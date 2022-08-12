Overview

Dr. Michael McCarthy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.