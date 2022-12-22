Overview of Dr. Michael McCleary, MD

Dr. Michael McCleary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCleary works at Orlando Orthopaedic Center in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.