Dr. Michael McClure, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (14)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael McClure, MD

Dr. Michael McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.

Dr. McClure works at Suncoast Psychiatric Medical Cl in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McClure's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunco Psychiatric Medical Clinic
    2055 Wood St Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 364-9442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael McClure, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578646329
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • 1997
Internship
  • 1993|D.D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McClure has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McClure works at Suncoast Psychiatric Medical Cl in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. McClure’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

