Overview of Dr. Michael McCormack, DO

Dr. Michael McCormack, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. McCormack works at Mercy Plastic Surgery in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.