Dr. McCoy Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McCoy Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McCoy Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McCoy Jr works at
Locations
Germantown Medical Associates5555 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 991-9006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and great bedside manners!!
About Dr. Michael McCoy Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.