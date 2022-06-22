Dr. Michael McCray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCray, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Mccray Dermatology623 W Avenue Q Ste E, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 947-3700
Mccray Dermatology27420 Tourney Rd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-7200
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. McCray is an outstanding, compassionate dermatologist. My wife and I have been patients for years and we consider Dr. McCray the best dermatologist in the AV. In fact, 5 years ago he detected a bump on the right side of my nose that was resolved with Mohs surgery.
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1235282856
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Dermatology
Dr. McCray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCray has seen patients for Dry Skin, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.