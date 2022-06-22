Overview

Dr. Michael McCray, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. McCray works at Mccray Dermatology in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.