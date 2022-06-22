See All Dermatologists in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Michael McCray, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael McCray, MD is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.

Dr. McCray works at Mccray Dermatology in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mccray Dermatology
    623 W Avenue Q Ste E, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 947-3700
    Mccray Dermatology
    27420 Tourney Rd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dry Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Telogen Effluvium
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Intense Pulse Light
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Soft Tissue Injections
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    BZ — Jun 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael McCray, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235282856
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McCray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCray has seen patients for Dry Skin, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

