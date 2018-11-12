Dr. Michael McCue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McCue, MD
Dr. Michael McCue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Abbott Northwestern Hospital800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 871-7278
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Dr. McCue performed three of my cervical spine surgeries and completely stopped my pain. I trust him 100%. He has integrity, is honest, and to-the-point. He won’t talk you into surgery so the clinic can make money. I hope I never need spinal surgery again, but if I did, I would definitely go back to him. He is the best of the best.
- 30 years of experience
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
