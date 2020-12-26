Overview of Dr. Michael McDermott, MD

Dr. Michael McDermott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI.



Dr. McDermott works at Sparrow Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Femur Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.