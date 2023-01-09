Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 435-8550
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Dr McDonald quickly diagnosed my heart condition. Ordered heart stress test with CT scan imaging and identified my condition. Treatment was minimal and non-invasive. Would highly recommend for any heart issues. He's highly professional, easily approachable, listens carefully and answers all your questions. Takes all the time you need.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- U Tenn
- U Tenn
- City Memphis-U Tenn
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
