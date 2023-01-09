Overview

Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. McDonald works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.