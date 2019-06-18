Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
Dr. Michael McDonald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
- 1 1153 Centre St Ste 4420, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-6325
Brigham and Women's Primary Care At Foxborough - Foxborough22 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4050
Brigham and Women's Outpatient Pharmacy45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McDonald is second to none best urologist you could have smart friendly caring takes time to listen and explain hope he stays around a long time also will call you for after care which is very rare showed he cares thank you Dr.McDonald !!!! Mike Sousa
About Dr. Michael McDonald, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.