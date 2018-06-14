Dr. Michael McDonnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McDonnell, DO
Dr. Michael McDonnell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. McDonnell's Office Locations
Jackson Obgyn Plc.306 W Washington Ave Ste 102, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-0334
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Made me feel important and cared about my pregnancy as well as my baby. Dr. McDonnell is understanding and everything you would want in a doctor. By far he is the best in town. Others you simply are a number, but at Dr. McDonnell’s office you feel welcomed. He did a wonderful job on my surgery. Very clean office and friendly staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164412961
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonnell has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.
