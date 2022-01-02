Overview of Dr. Michael McFadden, MD

Dr. Michael McFadden, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Vincennes, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine - M.D..



Dr. McFadden works at Advanced Pain Care Clinic in Vincennes, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Huntingburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.