Overview

Dr. Michael McGarrity, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGarrity works at Hanover Medical Specialists PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.