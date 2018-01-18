Dr. Michael McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McGee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McGee works at
Locations
-
1
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Fl 16, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6868
-
2
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 17-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGee?
Dr. McGee is a very professional Doctor. He is a kind of doctor I need to take care of me and I recommend him as an excellent doctor to anyone.
About Dr. Michael McGee, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578767588
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.