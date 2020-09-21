See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Michael McGee, MD

Neurotology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael McGee, MD

Dr. Michael McGee, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. McGee works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGee's Office Locations

    Oklahoma City
    3400 Nw 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 946-5563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2020
    We had an appointment with another doctor at the Hough Institute but when he realized how severe my husbands case was he immediately told us we needed to see Dr. McGee who was in surgery at that time. He called and Dr. McGee agreed to see us that afternoon at 4:15. He spent an hour with us, he calmed our nerves but was completely honest about the severity of the situation. When we left I did what anyone would do and jumped on the internet. I found an article titled “Questions to ask your surgeon about Acoustic Neuromas”. Dr. McGee has already clearly answered them all. We have been treated with nothing but kindness and compassion since we first walked in the door. It’s clear to us that Dr. McGee treats the whole patient and not just the problem at hand. We feel very confident in the team he has put together for this surgery.
    Kassey — Sep 21, 2020
    About Dr. Michael McGee, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659478824
    Education & Certifications

    • Oto Med Clin
    • Miss Med Center
    • Miss Med Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

