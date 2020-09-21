Dr. Michael McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McGee, MD
Dr. Michael McGee, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee's Office Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City3400 Nw 56th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-5563
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We had an appointment with another doctor at the Hough Institute but when he realized how severe my husbands case was he immediately told us we needed to see Dr. McGee who was in surgery at that time. He called and Dr. McGee agreed to see us that afternoon at 4:15. He spent an hour with us, he calmed our nerves but was completely honest about the severity of the situation. When we left I did what anyone would do and jumped on the internet. I found an article titled “Questions to ask your surgeon about Acoustic Neuromas”. Dr. McGee has already clearly answered them all. We have been treated with nothing but kindness and compassion since we first walked in the door. It’s clear to us that Dr. McGee treats the whole patient and not just the problem at hand. We feel very confident in the team he has put together for this surgery.
About Dr. Michael McGee, MD
- Neurotology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659478824
Education & Certifications
- Oto Med Clin
- Miss Med Center
- Miss Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
