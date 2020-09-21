Overview of Dr. Michael McGee, MD

Dr. Michael McGee, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurotology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. McGee works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.