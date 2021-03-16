Dr. Michael McGhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael McGhee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clarksville, TN.
Psychiatric Consultants of Tennessee Pllc915 MCCLARDY RD, Clarksville, TN 37042 Directions (931) 221-9990
Murray-calloway County Hospital803 Poplar St, Murray, KY 42071 Directions (270) 762-1100
- 3 25 Jefferson St Ste 200A, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 221-9990
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Best dr
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1750358552
Dr. McGhee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McGhee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGhee.
