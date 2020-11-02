Overview of Dr. Michael McGinity, MD

Dr. Michael McGinity, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital, St. Lukes Baptist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. McGinity works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Neurosurgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.