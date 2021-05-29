Overview

Dr. Michael McGonigal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. McGonigal works at South Hills Family Medicine in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Homestead, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Overweight and Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.