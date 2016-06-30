Dr. Michael McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGrath, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McGrath, MD
Dr. Michael McGrath, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. McGrath works at
Dr. McGrath's Office Locations
Recovery Enhanced Medicine Institute74-5605 Alapa St # B202, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 498-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
Location information and directions on Oahu is very poor. Setting appointments in Oahu is very difficult and the wait is outrageous.
About Dr. Michael McGrath, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760536759
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
