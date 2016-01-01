Dr. Michael McGregor, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McGregor, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael McGregor, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Dr. McGregor works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3737 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310 Directions (855) 384-3575
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGregor?
About Dr. Michael McGregor, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295831121
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
Dr. McGregor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.