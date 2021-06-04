Overview

Dr. Michael McKee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. McKee works at Family Physicians Springfield in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.