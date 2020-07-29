See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Michael McKee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael McKee, MD

Dr. Michael McKee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. McKee works at Banner University Medicine Orthopedics and Spine Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKee's Office Locations

    Orthopedic & Spine Institute
    755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Amy — Jul 29, 2020
    About Dr. Michael McKee, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801056015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKee works at Banner University Medicine Orthopedics and Spine Institute in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McKee’s profile.

    Dr. McKee has seen patients for Humerus Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.