Dr. Michael McKenna, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McKenna, MD
Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. McKenna works at
Dr. McKenna's Office Locations
The Cancer Center at RWJUH Hamilton2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0619Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cancer & Blood Disorder SpecialistsScc-30 Rehill Ave Ste 2300, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (908) 498-6486
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael McKenna, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
