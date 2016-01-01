Overview of Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. McKenna works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.