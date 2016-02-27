See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

Neurotology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. McKenna works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKenna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Campus
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639160609
    Education & Certifications

    • Otologic Med Grp
    • Mass EE Infirm
    • Huntington Meml Hospital
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenna works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. McKenna’s profile.

    Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

