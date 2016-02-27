Overview of Dr. Michael McKenna, MD

Dr. Michael McKenna, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. McKenna works at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Associates in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.