Dr. Michael McKisic, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McKisic, MD
Dr. Michael McKisic, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. McKisic's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital Neurosciences1725 E Boulder St Ste 101, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Surgeon I have ever had very professional, trying everything possible before surgery. Having had this op 3 times now he is by far the best Dr I have ever had. I would recommend Dr Mckisic for any future surgeries. His manner is impeccable! His staff are amazing at his Boulder office. He changed my life from being in excruciating pain to nothing. I told him how grateful full I was for him doing this op. How many Drs do you know that say you made my day!!
About Dr. Michael McKisic, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKisic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKisic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKisic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKisic has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKisic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McKisic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKisic.
